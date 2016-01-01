CentOS如何关闭SELINUX
一、临时关闭SELINUX
setenforce 0
备注：
setenforce 1 设置SELinux 成为enforcing模式
setenforce 0 设置SELinux 成为permissive模式
二、永久关闭SELINUX
修改/etc/selinux/config
内容如下：
# This file controls the state of SELinux on the system.
# SELINUX= can take one of these three values:
# enforcing - SELinux security policy is enforced.
# permissive - SELinux prints warnings instead of enforcing.
# disabled - No SELinux policy is loaded.
SELINUX=disabled
# SELINUXTYPE= can take one of three two values:
# targeted - Targeted processes are protected,
# minimum - Modification of targeted policy. Only selected processes are protected.
# mls - Multi Level Security protection.
SELINUXTYPE=targeted
把上面的SELINUX=enforcing改为disabled，注意不要改到下面这个，否则会导致CENTOS重启失败，重复报错“unable to load selinux policy”
三、如何出现上述错误
重启CENTOS在启动菜单上e，然后在倒数第二行的lang=。。。后面增加一个“ selinux=0”，然后按下CTRL+X重启即可进入系统。