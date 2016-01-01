CentOS如何关闭SELINUX

一、临时关闭SELINUX

setenforce 0

备注：

setenforce 1 设置SELinux 成为enforcing模式

setenforce 0 设置SELinux 成为permissive模式

二、永久关闭SELINUX

修改/etc/selinux/config

内容如下：

# This file controls the state of SELinux on the system.

# SELINUX= can take one of these three values:

# enforcing - SELinux security policy is enforced.

# permissive - SELinux prints warnings instead of enforcing.

# disabled - No SELinux policy is loaded.

SELINUX=disabled

# SELINUXTYPE= can take one of three two values:

# targeted - Targeted processes are protected,

# minimum - Modification of targeted policy. Only selected processes are protected.

# mls - Multi Level Security protection.

SELINUXTYPE=targeted

把上面的SELINUX=enforcing改为disabled，注意不要改到下面这个，否则会导致CENTOS重启失败，重复报错“unable to load selinux policy”

三、如何出现上述错误

重启CENTOS在启动菜单上e，然后在倒数第二行的lang=。。。后面增加一个“ selinux=0”，然后按下CTRL+X重启即可进入系统。