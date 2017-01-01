IOS开发删除Storyboard
做IOS开发，首先就会删除Storyboard这世界上最难用的东西，删除方法如下。
一、删除Storyboard
1、删除Main.storyboard和LaunchScreen.storyboard文件
2、打开info.plist，删除Launch screen interface file base name和Main storyboard file base name选项
3、点击工程名，在右侧General选项下，将Deployment info组下的Main Interface设为空，将App Icons and Launch Images组下的Launch Images Source设置为资源文件，Launch screen file设置为空
4、打开AppDelegate.swift在application方法中指定一个页面为首页
二、设置Launch screen图片
此时替换完成后，APP启动默认第一屏是黑色的，可通过如下方法设置Launch screen图片。
一、点击工程 > 右侧选择TARGET > 选择Build settings，然后在下面搜索Asset Catalog Launch Image Set Name能看到并设置为LaunchImage ，这个名字就是我们的Assets.xcassets下面图片名，如果没有可手动添加。
二、再回到上文中的General下面的App Icons and launch Images下面的Launch Images Source，这里可设置为LaunchImage名（一设置完成后这里会自动出现），右侧小箭头可即时带你进去查看，并添加图片。
三、这个LaunchImage不能随便拖个图标，要符合APPLE约定的尺寸，否则编译会报错，类似“The launch image set named "LaunchImage” did not have any applicable content。
LaunchImage尺寸要求如下（以下内容为转载文末地址）：
1、App Icon 尺寸
- iPhone Notification iOS 7-10 20pt 2x( 40x40 ) 3x( 60x60 )
- iPhone、Spotlight iOS 5,6 、Settings iOS 5-10 29pt 2x( 58x58 ) 3x( 87x87 )
- iPhone Spotlight iOS 7-10 40pt 2x( 80x80 ) 3x( 120x120 )
- iPhone APP iOS 7-10 60pt 2x( 120x120 ) 3x( 180x180 )
-
- iPad Notifications 7-10 20pt 1x( 20x20 ) 2x( 40x40 )
- iPad Settings 5-10 29pt 1x( 29x29 ) 2x( 58x58 )
- iPad Spotlight iOS 7-10 40pt 1x( 40x40 ) 2x( 80x80 )
- iPad App iOS 7-10 76pt 1x( 76x76 ) 2x( 152x152 )
- iPad Pro App iOS 9-10 83.5 2x( 167x167 )
2、LaunchImage尺寸
- iPhone Portrait iOS 8,9 Retina HD 5.5( 1242x2208 ) Retina HD 4.7( 750x1334 )
- iPhone Portrait iOS 7-9 2x( 640x960 ) Retina4( 640x1136 )
- iPhone Landscape iOS 8,9 Retina HD 5.5( 2208x1242 )
-
- iPad Portait iOS 7-9 1x( 768x1024 ) 2x( 1536x2048 )
- iPad Landscape 7-9 1x( 1024x768 ) 2x( 2048x1536 )
三、常见问题
1、如果出现图片分辨率不对，那么可能会导致加载时不显示，或是直接导致后续启动后的分辨率显示错乱（变大或变小）
2、如果出现提示launchImage ... ambiguous content should be 编译提示时，注意检查该图片分辨率大小是否正确。
参考资料：
