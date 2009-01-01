Congratulations!

-
What is a premium domain?
A premium domain is a domain that is already owned by someone else. Premium domains are more valuable
than unregistered domains for a number of reasons including the age of the domain, popularity of keyword(s)
in the domain and appeal to specific buyers.
-
How can I buy this domain?
If the domain has a price listed, that means it is available for sale. Simply click the "Buy Now" button
on this page to begin the process.
If there is no price listed, that means the domain is for sale via either
an auction or an offer/counter-offer sale. You can bid/offer to buy this domain using the "More Info" button.
-
How soon will I get the domain?
You will receive the domain in your account immediately upon issuing payment.
-
Are there any other costs?
Once you purchase the domain, the only other cost is for annual renewal of the domain. You can choose to leave
your domain at NameSilo and enjoy our extremely competitive pricing, or you can
transfer to the registrar of your choice any time after 60 days from purchase.
-
What payment methods are offered?
You can pay via credit/debit card, PayPal, AliPay or Skrill. You can also pay using a NameSilo account funds balance which
can be funded with the methods above as well as Bitcoin or wire transfer.